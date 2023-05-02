Community asked to light candle for family violence victims

Warrnambool's Emma House is asking the community to light a candle to remember those killed by family violence.
The domestic violence service will pause to reflect on the women and children who have lost their lives at the hands of a family member as part of National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day on Wednesday, May 3.
Emma House acting chief executive officer Sue Finucane said it was also a time to "hold those currently living with violence in our thoughts and remind them that they aren't alone and that we won't tolerate family violence in our community".
The national event asks the community to hold space for people to grieve, while also sharing messages of hope and providing a sense of community for those living with the trauma of family violence.
Ms Finucane said family violence included a wide range of behaviours and actions that control or dominate a partner or family member and causes them to fear for their own or another person's safety or wellbeing.
"We acknowledge the strength, trauma and resilience of women, children and young people impacted by family violence," she said.
"We remember those whose lives were taken and acknowledge the trauma of friends and family members who have lost loved ones. We acknowledge those who are experiencing family violence today and offer our support."
Ms Finucane said on May 3 Emma House asked its community to light a candle to honour the women and children who have lost their lives as a direct result of family violence.
"Family violence is prevalent in our community but it is preventable and as a community, we need to shift our attitudes towards women and work towards gender equality to ultimately end violence against women and children," she said.
"The impact on women and children who live with family violence is devastating and long lasting. For anyone experiencing family violence, please know that you are not alone, and support is available for you."
Those who light are candle are asked to share it on social media and tag #LightACandle2023.
If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, support is available. Call The Orange Door on 1800 312 820, Emma House on 03 5561 1934 or Safe Steps on 1800 015 188. If you are in immediate danger, call Triple-0.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
