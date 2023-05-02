The Standard
Warrnambool's Emma House to light candle for National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:00pm
Community asked to light candle for family violence victims
Warrnambool's Emma House is asking the community to light a candle to remember those killed by family violence.

