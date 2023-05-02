Warrnambool City Council's finances have dipped into the red, but councillors say it's not as alarming as it first looks.
Cr Max Taylor said while the council's quarterly financial report showed an "unfavourable financial position" with the budget $356,000 below forecast, it was "not as alarming as it sounds".
Cr Taylor said the full-year results were more favourable with the figures expected to be about $1.67 million in surplus.
He said that mainly related to savings from salaries, increased income from holiday parks and Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum as well as higher interest off investments.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the savings of almost $950,000 from staff vacancies over the three months was positive on one hand, but also concerning.
"Whilst it's a saving, it must be felt at the other end with council service provision," she said.
"It is a bit of a shame that the Warrnambool airport ... hard surface project came in over budget by $145,000 due to pavement issues after the project commenced.
"However, this will be covered by an adjustment to council's road and pavement program."
Extra harbour dredging works that were carried out in Warrnambool's Lady Bay before Christmas also contributed to the unfavourable financial position.
"When council completed the enclosed harbour design project under budget, it approached the state government to request savings on this project be reallocated to additional harbour dredging," the report says.
"This was approved and additional dredging was carried out leading up to Christmas 2022.
"The transfer of funds to the harbour dredging project will offset this variance and be completed once the enclosed harbour design project is closed and acquitted."
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the results, at first, looked to be unfavourable. "But as this is an updated forecast, it shows a favourable forecast," she said.
"This is mainly savings from salaries due to vacancies.
"The challenges moving forward will be the staff vacancies and, when they're filled, to make sure we do have a budgeting allowance for that, and to also maintain our customer service."
Other unexpected costs that sent the budget into the red was an extra $176,000 spent in its parks and gardens department.
The failure of a bore pump cost $44,000, and an extended spring meant more grass to mow more often which cost an extra $91,000.
An obligation to complete powerline vegetation clearance also cost an extra $24,000.
