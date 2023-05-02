Emergency department wait times at Warrnambool Base Hospital have dropped sharply in 2023, according to the latest government health data.
The data from the Victorian Agency for Health Information, released this week, showed big drops in both average and extreme wait times at the hospital. It also showed more patients were being seen by a doctor within the recommended time frames.
Median wait times were down nearly 30 per cent in the first three months of the year, from 34 minutes down to 24 minutes, compared with the last three months of 2022.
Extreme, or 90th percentile, wait times were down 28 per cent, from 190 minutes down to 137 minutes.
The proportion of patients being treated within the recommended time frame was up from 50 per cent to 62 per cent, which was the best result the hospital had recorded in more than a year.
Prior to this latest set of data the wait times at Warrnambool's ED had been getting steadily worse for more than a year, raising pressure on South West Healthcare to improve the undersized, understaffed department.
In the past six months SWH has recruited several new emergency doctors, some of them from overseas, and chief executive Craig Fraser said the service was still actively recruiting. The service also launched an overhaul of the ED in December 2022 led by former COVID coordinator Sue Anderton.
Ms Anderton and her team have worked to streamline patient flow from the ED to free up beds, implemented twice-daily team meetings to monitor patient flow, and met regularly with ED staff to pinpoint areas for further improvement.
SWH also launched a Victorian Virtual ED service at the Camperdown Hospital just days ago, which will help divert patients from the physical waiting rooms. Mr Fraser said the interventions were taking effect.
"It's encouraging to see that recent changes to our ED have meant that our wait times have improved. However there is still work to do and there are a number of measures that are yet to be implemented," he said.
"We hope with the implementation of these, along with the changes already made, further improvements will occur. We expect this trend to continue into the next quarter."
The new VAHI data also showed improved ambulance wait times in south-west Victoria.
In Warrnambool the median and 90th percentile wait times for life-threatening incidents were both down significantly compared with late 2022. The median time dropped from 8.7 minutes to 6.9 minutes, while the 90th percentile time dropped from 14.7 to 9.5 minutes.
Wait times also dropped, though less sharply, for less time-critical call outs. The same pattern could be observed in Moyne, Southern Grampians, Glenelg and - for most incidents - Corangamite.
Ambulance Victoria Barwon South West regional director Terry Marshall said reduced demand had eased pressure on paramedic services. "However, now is not the time to be complacent. We know demand is already rising again and will continue to do so as we head towards winter," he said.
