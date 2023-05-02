Despite the gloomy weather trackside, there was plenty of colour, prints and patterns on day one of the TAB May Racing Carnival.
The traditional Ladies Luncheon had a bumper crowd with hundreds of women and a few gents delighted they were tucked away in a warm marquee as intermittent rain lashed the course throughout the day.
Bursts of sunshine were rare but welcomed by racegoers who had forgot to bring a warm coat.
Warrnambool's Marion Simonds won the fashions on the field inside the Ladies Luncheon, wearing a white and fawn ensemble.
She said she borrowed her hat from a friend and had chosen the dress for its autumnal colours.
"I saw a similar dress on a racing website and thought it would be good for May," she said.
There was plenty of block colours and stand-out patterns on display as well as warm fur coats and long jackets.
The rain hit hard in the afternoon and punters flocked to the grandstands to take cover.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
