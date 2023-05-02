The Standard
Corangamite Shire receives much-needed pushback to construction deadline

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Corangamite Shire has received $8.8 million in funding for its road and infrastructure works. Picture archive
The federal government has extended the deadline of its Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program, allowing Corangamite Shire to complete works despite construction woes.

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.

