The federal government has extended the deadline of its Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program, allowing Corangamite Shire to complete works despite construction woes.
The government has extended the construction period for all approved projects under the program's first three phases, with a new delivery deadline of June 30, 2024.
Phase 4 has also had its deadline pushed back, with projects to be delivered by June 2025.
Corangamite Shire has received a total of $8.8 million, with an additional $2.2 million to come in July when the final phase of funding is released.
The government recently committed an additional $250 million for Phase 4, raising the total cost of the LRCI program to $3.25 billion.
The funding is expected to help offset some of the council's construction challenges, including significant increases in prices and a shortage of contractors.
Council's director of works and services Brooke Love said "construction, development and works activity was booming across the country".
"Coupled with the Victorian Big Build and the outcomes of both state and federal election commitments, there has been a huge amount of activity and investment into the state," she said.
"This has caused a shortage of contractors and skilled labour and driven up prices significantly. Some of our more complex projects including bridges and boardwalks on the Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail and Twelve Apostles Trail have been delayed by contractor availability."
Floods in October last year also impacted council resources, the availability of local contractors and program delivery, she said.
Funding allocations were determined by road length and population, with the final phase prioritising road upgrades in regional, rural and outer urban areas.
Glenelg Shire also received $8.8 million as part of the funding, while Moyne got $10.4 million.
Due to its shorter road length, Warrnambool City Council saw a lesser sum of $2.4 million.
