Tehan family recalls the day Prince Charles came to the farm

Prince Charles' visit to the Tehan property near Mansfield in 1967 was a regular topic of conversation around the dinner table.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan remembers his grandparents Jim and Nancy Tehan and his parents Jim and Marie would often reminisce about the day a prince - now King Charles - spent the day at their sheep and beef farm.
Mr Tehan wasn't born when the prince's visit occurred in 1967 but he's heard all about King Charles going horse riding with his father and water skiing on Eildon Weir.
Prince Charles was in Australia, where he spent two terms at Geelong Grammar's Timbertop campus.
"As part of helping him settle in, my grandparents and parents were asked whether he could come to the farm for a day," Mr Tehan said.
His grandfather said King Charles showed great skills in the saddle, but was left looking a little perplexed before the two set off for the ride.
"They went over to the cattle yards where the horses were and dad gave Prince Charles - now King Charles of course - a saddle and he started saddling up his horse," Mr Tehan said.
"He looked over and saw King Charles wasn't quite sure of how to put the saddle on the horse."
Mr Tehan said King Charles had also enjoyed water skiing.
He said his grandparents and parents said he was extremely polite.
However, they were conscious of the fact that they were asked to maintain a short distance from the royal family member during his visit.
Mr Tehan said this had resulted in photos of the day looking odd - with no one standing close to the then Prince.
"The photos would probably only look normal during COVID," Mr Tehan said of the photos.
Mr Tehan said his grandparents were delighted to be able to show visitors to the farm in later years that King Charles had signed the visitor book.
He remembers he and his siblings were always curious about the Prince who had visited the family farm.
"We were always very interested to hear the stories and when Prince Charles married Diana, it was a huge occasion," he said.
Mr Tehan said he would be celebrating King Charles' Coronation on Saturday.
"It is something I will be watching - I'll be observing what I think is the next chapter in the history of the Commonwealth," he said.
It is something I will be watching - I'll be observing what I think is the next chapter in the history of the Commonwealth.- Dan Tehan
Mr Tehan said he had great respect for Queen Elizabeth II.
"King Charles seems to be following in his mother's legacy in the way that he is ruling and I think we all welcome that," Mr Tehan said.
"The royal family plays a very important role in providing stability both in the United Kingdom and here in Australia to our government."
Millions watching King Charles' coronation around the world will be asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the monarch, with the public given an active role in the ancient ceremony for the first time.
Charles's coronation on May 6 has been modernised to include the first ever Homage of the People.
The office of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Lambeth Palace, said it was hoped the significant change to the historic service will result in a "great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King" from those watching on television, online or gathered in the open air at big screens.
It replaces the traditional Homage of Peers in which a long line of hereditary peers knelt and made a pledge to the monarch in person.
The new Homage of the People was introduced to allow "a chorus of millions of voices" to be "enabled for the first time in history to participate in this solemn and joyful moment", Lambeth Palace said.
The Archbishop will call upon "all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all".
The order of service will read: All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."
It will be followed by the playing of a fanfare.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will then proclaim "God save the King", with all asked to respond: "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live for ever."
Thousands will attend the ceremony which is expected to be shorter than that of King Charles' mother 70 years ago, at about two hours long compared to almost four hours.
A spokesman for Lambeth Palace said technology made it possible for people watching the Westminster Abbey ceremony around the world to pay homage to the King.
"Our hope is at that point, when the Archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are, if they're watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud - this sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King," the spokesman said.
During the ceremony the heavy St Edward's Crown, used in coronations for the last 350 years, will be placed on King Charles' head.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.