The must-have fashion item for this year's May Racing Carnival isn't a high-end dress, hat or suit but a specially-designed jumper for the event.
The three-day Warrnambool carnival is known as the home of 'amazing jumpers' and now racegoers will have a souvenir top from their experience.
Warrnambool Racing Club marketing and sponsorships manager Luke Aggett came up with the play on words used to promote the jumps racing-themed carnival.
The club also encouraged racegoers to don their own amazing jumpers in the tongue-in-cheek campaign and promote it on social media with the hashtag #amazingjumpers before the event.
Mr Aggett said the club had hundreds of jumpers to sell and expected them to grow in popularity as the week went on. "We suspect that once someone in a group of friends buys one that might be a tipping point for the rest of the group to buy one," Mr Aggett said.
"We hope to see groups of people wearing jumpers."
The club pre-sold 80 jumpers online before the event, including some that were shipped to New Zealand.
Mr Aggett said the campaign was borne out of the idea the carnival attracted amazing jumps horses and punters embraced the cold to attend the autumn event.
"Part of the pilgrimage of coming to May is it's freezing cold and it's probably going to rain because that's just part of the story and the narrative," he said.
Mr Aggett said it wouldn't be a May carnival if you didn't know what the weather was doing with punters experiencing a range of conditions across the three days.
"We haven't given them a genuine experience if it doesn't rain at least once," he said.
The club expanded its merchandise this year to include the new jumpers, two different cap designs and T-shirts, in addition to the usual socks, stubby holders and pens.
"We think it's a great way for people to take home a bit of the 'Bool," Mr Aggett said.
"We want people to remember us year-round and as part of our overall strategy we're trying to bring the colours of the club out a bit more. Merchandise is a great way to do that."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.