The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Warrnambool crime scene police to examine business after second break-in

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thieves target business for second time in a week
Thieves target business for second time in a week

Police crime scene officers are heading to a Warrnambool business for the second time in days after another burglary was committed at the premises overnight Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.