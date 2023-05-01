Thieves target business for second time in a week

Police crime scene officers are heading to a Warrnambool business for the second time in days after another burglary was committed at the premises overnight Monday.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said offenders had again broken into All Automotive Warrnambool in Braithwaite Street.
He said the previous burglary was committed overnight last Thursday when tools, a battery charger and possibly keys were stolen.
"It's not known at this stage what has been taken overnight Monday, if anything," he said.
"The business operator is conducting an audit but that's been hampered because the premises were ransacked - there's been a large mess left by the offender or offenders."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said crime scene officers were attending.
"We don't know if the offences are linked at this stage," he said.
"We are requesting anyone with information, or nearby businesses or homes with security cameras to check their CCTV footage to see if there's anything suspicious."
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.