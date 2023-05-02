Under the Auld Pump: Jockey a rising talent

Tayla, we'll speak about your sporting highlight of Michelle Payne winning the 2015 Melbourne Cup and how it changed your life shortly but the first question relates to you being born in Hong Kong and then you were educated in Melbourne's west at Greenvale. How did all that come about?
Well my dad Greg who was a jockey was signed up for a riding contract of nearly two years in Hong Kong so mum and dad were living there.
The funny part of the story was Diane was booked into a private hospital to have twins but things didn't go the way they were expected so mum was rushed to a public hospital to give birth to her twins prematurely.
My brother Jordan was born 40 minutes before me. Jordan was born naturally but I was a caesarean baby. My parents who were both born in New Zealand travelled the world to countries including Dubai, Hong Kong and the United States because of Greg's riding career before settling in Australia in 1990.
Your dad Greg was acknowledged as one of the leading jockeys in Australia during his time in the saddle. He partnered up with the mighty mare Sunline to win Cox Plates in 1999 and 2000 and rode Northerly to victory in the 2002 Caulfield Cup. Greg also won the Melbourne jockeys premiership on a couple of occasions and your twin brother Jordan has developed into one of Victoria's leading jockeys. Was it always obvious that you were going to be a jockey?
No. I'll never forget when I was attending school it was too difficult for girls to be a jockey. It was sort of a male dominated domain back then.
I had enjoyed going to school and learning things so I decided to go down the path to be a school teacher. I was two years into my teaching university degree and decided to drop out with two years left. The main reason why I made the decision related to Michelle Payne winning the 2015 Melbourne Cup.
I'll never forget after that eventful win by Michelle back in 2015 I decided I wanted to be a jockey. It was a sort of open the door moment.
My dad Greg retired in 2008 and he told me it was a tough life being a jockey especially for girls but I really had the racing bug.
I had ridden at pony clubs, competed in show-jumping and eventing so I thought I would go down the path of being a jockey.
Jordan started his apprenticeship with Patrick Payne as a 16-year-old but I was 21-years-old when I signed up for my apprenticeship with John Moloney at Caulfield. It didn't take long for my career to go wrong.
What do you mean by that statement that it take long for your career to go wrong?
Well I had just signed up for the apprentice program when I was injured at track work in 2018.
I shattered my left knee cap in five places. I was taken to the Epworth Hospital where lots of screws and wires were inserted into my knee.
I spent a year on the sidelines and after lots of rehabilitation I came back and was taking part in jump-outs and trials but then I was riding in a trial at Tatura in 2019 and had a fall breaking a bone in my right ankle.
I spent the next three months out of the saddle.
I came back again but was kicked by a horse at the stables and broke my left hand.
I had another six weeks on the sidelines before having my first race ride at Echuca.
It ran second which was a great thrill. I started building up a bit of momentum before a horse I was riding at Kyneton whipped around and I came off.
I broke a bone in my left ankle as a result of the fall.
They put a few bolts and screws in and I was out for six months but I've been very happy with how things have been progressing since I made the move to Warrnambool in March.
How did the move to Warrnambool come about?
John Moloney was my original boss and has been great but before Christmas I went to Perth for a couple of months.
My partner Ronan Short is a jumps jockey in Warrnambool and suggested I get in contact with local trainer Lindsey Smith which I did an I made the moved down here.
I'm on loan to Lindsey for three months but I'm hoping to get my apprenticeship papers transferred to him.
What time do you start track-work at Warrnambool?
I'm at Lindsey's stables at 4.00am - six mornings in the week, to clean out boxes and ride track-work.
I'm usually at the stables until 11.00am but sometimes I go back in the afternoon if I'm not riding in races anywhere.
I've been lucky since l made the move down here apart from working for Lindsey other trainers including Daniel Bowman, Noel Kelson and Jane Baker have been really supportive.
I got a big thrill out of winning a race on Lucas The Younger for Noel Kelson at Horsham on Saturday.
I think I've really fitted into living in Warrnambool. It's a great place to live.
Can you give us an insight into your brother Jordan. He's one of the top jockeys in Melbourne. Has he taken much interest in your career?
Yes. Jordan has been really supportive.
I'm always on the phone to him. Jordan has done a sensational job with his own career.
He's tall for a jockey - 178cm and is always wasting.
I'm really proud of what Jordan has been able to achieve and I know my parents are also very proud of him.
