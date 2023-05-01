The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kelsey Bale favourite to clinch third consecutive country cup at Warrnambool on Wednesday night

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Bale will take some stopping in Wednesday night's group two Warrnambool Cup. Picture supplied
Kelsey Bale will take some stopping in Wednesday night's group two Warrnambool Cup. Picture supplied

Local hopes for Wednesday night's group two Warrnambool Cup will pin on Dennington trainer Dustin Drew, but the question on the lips of racegoers revolves around one thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.