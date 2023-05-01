Local hopes for Wednesday night's group two Warrnambool Cup will pin on Dennington trainer Dustin Drew, but the question on the lips of racegoers revolves around one thing.
Can anyone stop the seemingly invincible Kelsey Bale?
The Daniel Gibbons-trained dog enters the famous race off the back of blistering form and will be the raging favourite to clinch a third consecutive country cup.
Kelsey Bale has enjoyed a stunning few weeks, breaking a seven-year 450 metre track record at Warrnambool in last Thursday's heats with a time of 24.682 seconds and winning the Ballarat Cup despite entering the home corner in last before rampaging home.
She also won the 2022 group two Laurels Classic at Sandown and the 2022 group three Silver Bullet at The Meadows.
Melbourne-based Gibbons will also have Zella Bale in the race, drawing box two.
But Drew's Aston Kalkara is one to watch after an impressive run in Thursday night's heat and will certainly have an advantage after drawing pole position for the cup.
Aston Kalkara ran the fourth fastest time in the heats with 24.971 in box eight behind Kelsey Bale.
Another dog who will undoubtedly challenge Kelsey Bale's crown will be the Craig Treherne-trained Cashing Cheques, who impressed in heat three with a excellent run of 24.914.
The group two Warrnambool Cup will be run at 9.01pm.
