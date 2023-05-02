Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club general manager Craig Monigatti believes the action-packed calendar in the city this week is a "bucket list" item for keen racing fans.
It's part of a bucket list in my opinion to get along to the greyhounds during the May Racing Carnival.- Craig Monigatti
The 52nd running of the coveted Warrnambool Cup will take place on Wednesday night, with a strong crowd expected to flow in after the horse racing from 5pm to get a glimpse of some of Australia's best greyhounds, including raging favourite Kelsey Bale who is regarded as one of the leading dogs in the country..
"It's great to be back into May, the town is full and for us, we've got a full night of racing, 12 races on the cards which is fantastic," Monigatti told The Standard.
"This is our highlight week of the year for us from a greyhound point of view, Wednesday is our main night of the year.
"There's three other feature races on the night including the Warrnambool Cup and we may even see a $100,000 winner possibly with Kelsey Bale if she wins her third country cup of the year.
"She'll take some beating but the whole field is really strong so it wouldn't be a shock if someone else came along and won as well so it'll be an exciting night."
Monigatti urged racegoers to come along on the night, with free entry and enjoy what the sport had to offer, including meeting AFL legend Dermott Brereton who is helping with promotion.
"It's going to be a great festive atmosphere on the night," he said.
"It's part of a bucket list in my opinion to get along to the greyhounds during the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. There's busses coming into the greyhound track and it's really easily to come along from the horse racing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.