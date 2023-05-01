The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police praise Koroit driver for evasive action at intersection near Caramut

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver lucky to survive collision with LandCruiser and trailer carrying ute
Driver lucky to survive collision with LandCruiser and trailer carrying ute

A 62-year-old Collingwood Corolla driver has been lucky to survive a crash after ploughing into a LandCruiser towing a trailer north of Caramut on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.