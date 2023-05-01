Driver lucky to survive collision with LandCruiser and trailer carrying ute

A 62-year-old Collingwood Corolla driver has been lucky to survive a crash after ploughing into a LandCruiser towing a trailer north of Caramut on Monday night.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said emergency services were called to a collision near the intersection of the Hamilton Highway and the Caramut-Chatsworth Road at 9.20pm.
He said the Collingwood man had failed to slow down approaching the intersection, travelling from Chatsworth towards Caramut.
"The second vehicle, a LandCruiser towing a trailer which was carrying a ute, was being driven by a 48-year-old Koroit man," Sergeant Day said.
"He had turned off the Hamilton Highway onto the Caramut-Chatsworth Road and saw the driver of the white Corolla was not slowing down.
"He took evasive action and pulled over to the side of the road.
"The Corolla driver still managed to still collide with the side of the trailer."
Sergeant Day said the collision would have been far worse if not for the evasive actions of the LandCruiser driver.
"The Corolla received significant damage to the front driver's side. It's a complete insurance write-off," he said.
"The driver suffered injuries to his leg and upper body. He was trapped, cocooned in his seat, until emergency services were able to open his door."
The Corolla driver was transported by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
He was not believed to be seriously injured.
State Emergency Service volunteers, ambulance, local Country Fire Authority crews and Koroit and Mortlake police attended the accident scene.
Sergeant Day said the LandCruiser escaped damage although the tap of a water container was snapped off and there will be an assessment carried out to determine if the ute on the back of the trailer has a bent tow bar.
He said the Corolla appeared to have glanced the side of the LandCruiser before making contact with the trailer.
The experienced police officer said the Corolla driver was extremely lucky not to have suffered far more serious injuries.
"He was travelling to Portland. We are not sure why he was on that road but it may have had something to do with following GPS instructions," Sergeant Day said.
"We will be conducting follow-up enquiries with the driver of the Corolla.
"It appears he was completely unfamiliar with the road and it was very dark at the time of the collision."
It's the second accident near Caramut in the past fortnight.
Two weeks ago a motorbike rider suffered a broken leg after a collision with a kangaroo south-east of the township.
Sergeant Day requested all road users to drive to the conditions, especially if they were on unfamiliar roads.
