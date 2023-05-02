The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Tom Prebble salutes at debut May carnival

AT
By Andrew Thomson
May 2 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Road ridden by Tom Prebble wins the Vale Dean Holland Handicap 1700m. Photo: Pat Scala/Racing Photos)
Independent Road ridden by Tom Prebble wins the Vale Dean Holland Handicap 1700m. Photo: Pat Scala/Racing Photos)

Gun apprentice jockey Tom Prebble made his first appearance at the Warrnambool carnival one to remember with a win on consistent Hayes galloper Independent Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.