Gun apprentice jockey Tom Prebble made his first appearance at the Warrnambool carnival one to remember with a win on consistent Hayes galloper Independent Road.
Prebble, the son of champion hoop Brett, allowed the Ben and JD Hayes-trained six-year-old gelding to settle just off the speed, hit the front on the $7.50 rounding the home turn and went on to win by 1.75 lengths.
The Maddie Raymond-trained Rolls ($6.50, Harry Grace) was second, just a nose in front of Lindsey Smith's well supported $5.90 hope Aspen Colorado in the Vale Dean Holland 1700m Handicap.
JD Hayes said Independent Road was consistent without winning, picking up $490,000 in prizemoney before Tuesday's outing.
It was the Hayes camp's fifth win at the carnival in the past three years.
"He was aided by a beautiful ride," he said.
"We were very happy with him going into the race but was just worried by the wet.
"I think he was aided by by a very light weight on top and he was able to get through it.
"Tommy Prebble pushed the button at the right time and that was great for the owners to get a result at The 'Bool.
"He's an honest horse. You'd love to own him because he's thereabouts and give you a reason to shout at the 200 (metre mark) but not necessarily happy at the finishing post."
Hayes said the gelding was able to get the job done today.
"The stable at home was actually very confident and the trackrider declared him after his final piece of work," he said.
"There was a little bit of intel there and I'm glad it came together. He's been in work for forever and a day, too.
"He's come back from a bit on an injury setback but it was a very good rehab process at home and he's got a few more seasons ahead."
Hayes was also full of praise for Prebble.
"We love sons of guns," he said.
"He's got big shoes to fill and he's doing a terrific job.
"He's got a great head on his shoulders. He's got a great attitude to work and getting the 52-kilos today, you look at him, he'll probably be eyeballing you.
"He's dedicated and the results will flow."
Prebble was pleased to get the ride.
"Especially to ride the winner for Ben and JD Hayes. The horse was super. Gave me every opportunity and he hit the line strong," he said.
"I just got told to build momentum and quite a bit weight drop helped him get through that ground which he usually struggles in."
