Leading Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde kicked off his May Race Carnival with a win and trifecta in 1200m maiden plate with the well-supported Sasqualah.
Jockey Linda Meech camped just off the speed with the $5.50 elect and swept to the front rounding the home turn.
Sasqualah then rocketed to the finish line for her tribe of Warrnambool and district connections, winning by 3.75 lengths from stablemate Luv The Bool (Nash Rawiller, $6.70) with another stablemate Wichitall (Ben Melham, $6) flashing home another short-head away third.
Wilde said Sasqualah, by Magnus out of Lorna's Lass, was very well bred and the stable had high hopes for her racing career.
"We liked all the horses. I thought they were in the right race," Wilde said.
"I thought Wichitall was terrific from the back and Luv The Bool was right there. There's some real upside.
"She's a really nice filly this. The family has won a heap of races. We've got the mare and we've had a lot of luck with them.
"That was a really impressive win. I didn't really expect her to win in that fashion."
Wilde was pleased that in-form jockey Linda Meech was onboard.
"Linda comes and rides a lot of our young horses for us. She helps educate all the young horses. It doesn't matter if it's pouring rain at Penshurst, she turns up. She's a great worker," he said.
Meech said she took the lead on the turn and was happy to set sail for home.
"She is one out of a really good broodmare. She's half the size of the other ones but just has got a good motor and all credit to Symon, who has done a really good job with her.
"She's a very hot filly. She almost lost it in the gates but thanks to Dean Smith, he gave her a pat and a cuddle and she got away well.
"I would've liked to slot into the one-one but there was no room to and I just had to keep her happy. The horse on the inside pulling very hard so I couldn't cross it. I just had to suck it up."
Meech said she was happy with 400m to run.
"I thought I'm going to kick for home and hopefully anything that's any good gets held up," she said.
The jockey said she was pleased with her form.
"I couldn't do it without Joan Murphy behind me," she said.
"She's got my little boy and she just takes all the stress out of everything. Nothing it too much trouble and I get to spend lots of time with Wilbur," she said.
"We went to the beach this morning and made sand castles."
