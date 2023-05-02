The Standard
Trainer Symon Wilde has high hopes for Sasqualah.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:54pm
Sasqualah ridden by Linda Meech wins a 1200m maiden plate at Warrnambool on Tuesday for trainer Symon Wilde and a large group of local owners. Photo: Alice Miles/Racing Photos
Leading Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde kicked off his May Race Carnival with a win and trifecta in 1200m maiden plate with the well-supported Sasqualah.

