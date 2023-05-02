Special memories came flooding back after Cranbourne foreman Richard Laming led in the first winner of this year's Warrnambool carnival on Tuesday.
The Laming stable saluted with the well supported $4.40 chance Pure Deal (Aaron Lynch) in a maiden hurdle (3200m), winning by about two lengths over the Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace-trained $2.80 favourite King's Charisma (Steve Pateman).
They swamped early leader Campeao (Ronan Short) after rounding the home turn.
Laming said the stable had a great carnival two years ago when it backed Sarodec from $60 into $10 on the Wednesday of the carnival in 2021 with Dean Holland in the saddle.
Holland passed away after a fall at Donald last week.
"Its a great way to start the week. It's been a tough week," he said.
"He's had that one start over the jumps (third) and then backed it up today after running third in a Hanging Rock Cup.
"Jumping has been a long-term plan and you've got to start him somewhere. I really couldn't be happier.
"He's tough. We'll consider backing him up (Thursday), depending on how he pulls up."
Lynch said he had a lapful of horse coming to the home turn after stalking the leaders early on.
"He jumped well and travelled well throughout. I was worried about Pateman's horse but we never saw him," he said.
