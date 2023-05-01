There's a 90 per cent chance of showers in Warrnambool on Tuesday to greet annual May Race Carnival patrons.
The bureau is tipping a 75 per cent chance of 3mm of rain, a 50 per cent chance of 5mm and a 25 per cent chance of 9mm.
The showers are likely between 11am and 2.30pm.
Warrnambool is expected to reach 18 degrees, along with Port Fairy and Ararat, there's a top of 17 for Heywood and Mortlake, Hamilton, Colac and Casterton 16 and Portland just 15.
Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with winds west to north-westerly 20 to 30 km/h.
A cold front will cross the Southern Ocean and weaken as it crosses Victoria today, with a stronger cold front expected on Wednesday morning.
A weak high pressure ridge will then extend across Victoria on Thursday as another cold front crosses the Southern Ocean, reaching Victoria on Friday.
For the days ahead, Wednesday showers will ease with a top of 16 degrees (between 3-10mm of rain), Thursday is a cloudy but dry 17 degrees and Friday a wet 17 with between 4-15mm of rain.
