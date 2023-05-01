The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Warrnambool is tipped to receive between 3-9mm of rain on Tuesday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunrise was at 7.13am this morning in Warrnambool but there was little sign of the sun looking north up Kepler Street. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 18 degrees with showers, especially between 11am and 2.30pm.
Sunrise was at 7.13am this morning in Warrnambool but there was little sign of the sun looking north up Kepler Street. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 18 degrees with showers, especially between 11am and 2.30pm.

There's a 90 per cent chance of showers in Warrnambool on Tuesday to greet annual May Race Carnival patrons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.