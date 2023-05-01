Council's $75 rate rise labelled 'quite fair'

A 3.5 per cent rate rise for Warrnambool homeowners has been labelled as "quite fair" and "responsible" in light of soaring inflation.
Rates are set to go up on average by $75 a year from $2154 a year to $2229, under a plan unveiled in the city council's draft budget.
Mayor Debbie Arnott told Monday's public meeting the draft budget was very responsible, achievable and quite balanced.
"This isn't a budget of shiny big new things," Cr Arnott said.
"We're being quite conservative.
"The cost of living pressures, they don't only just cost the community they also cost council.
"We're running at an inflation rate of eight per cent, the council is only increasing rates by 3.5 per cent so council has to absorb those costs."
Cr Arnott said the council was trying to finish off projects it had already started.
"All in all... this is a very responsible budget," she said.
Cr Ben Blain said it was important if Warrnambool people weren't happy with the budget, they should make a submission so their voices were heard.
"It's a balancing act between cost of living pressures and services," Cr Blain said.
"The budget's not set in stone.
"One project I'm really excited to see - this shows how much the council believes in it - is the implementation of the Brierly masterplan."
Last week, demolition of the old pavilion began to make way for a larger playing surface with two new soccer fields, a cricket pitch and lighting to be installed as part of a $2 million project.
"Council's prepared to invest in that because we can see the need for this in north Warrnambool," he said.
"This is one of the crown jewels of the budget this year - it's the preparation for the continued growth for the north of our city."
Cr Max Taylor said inflation was extremely ripe at the moment, going up by between five and 15 per cent in some industries.
"So for our rates to increase 3.5 per cent - which is in line with the Victorian government rate cap - I find that quite fair considering a lot of other inflation prices at the moment," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the theme of this year's budget centred around being "financially responsible".
She said there would be a modest capital works program with some consideration to the impact of increased construction costs and limited resources to carry out project works.
There were also no new borrowings proposed for the next financial year.
She said the $200 hardship rebate would be maintained for eligible city council ratepayers. Councillors urged the public to provide feedback.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was a responsible budget in the face of increasing costs.
"It's important that the community feels as if they've got a say in this," he said.
Monday's meeting saw a return to the council chambers rather than the Lighthouse Theatre. The draft budget was passed unanimously.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.