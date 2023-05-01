HISTORY: Port Fairy Historical Society city buildings tour, starting at Seacombe House at 1pm.
MUSIC: 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, meals 6.30pm, concert 7.30pm.
WORKSHOPS: Turkish mosaic lamps, Mozart Hall, 10am and 2pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
OPENING: Terra Madre (motherland, homeland, mother earth), The F Project, 6pm-8pm. The exhibition runs until May 28.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league, Hamilton Kangaroos v Port Fairy Seagulls, Melville Oval, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District league, Merrivale Tigers v Allansford Cats, Merrivale Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
BASKETBALL: Big V, Warrnambool Seahawks and Mermaids v Warrandyte, Arc Stadium, Warrnambool, Mermaids from 5.30pm, Seahawks from 7.30pm.
FIREFIGHTERS: Warrnambool Fire Brigade juniors information session, Warrnambool Fire Station, 10am-11am.
MUSIC: Mudcats, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
HISTORY: Whiskey trail incorporating Cobden, Camperdown, Terang, Brucknell Park Scout Camp, Whiskey Creek, Delaney's Corner and the Boggy Creek Hotel. Meet at Cobden Uniting Church Op Shop at 10.15am.
GOLF: WDGA, division one scratch pennant final, Camperdown v Warrnambool, Port Fairy Golf Club, from 10.45am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
