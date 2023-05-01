A touch of silver and gold was added to a race-themed fundraiser luncheon in Warrnambool on Monday.
The 2023 Warrnambool Cup and Grand Annual were on display at the event which raises funds for blood cancer organisation Myeloma Australia and the Rotary Club of Warrnambool Central.
With the annual May Racing Carnival a firm fixture on the city's calendar, the luncheon - which is in its second year - will also be an annual event.
Hosted by the Thoroughbred Club of Australia, president Cameron Fisher said people "can't wait" to get to the carnival.
"It's the number one thing you write in your calendar without question," he said.
Mr Fisher said last year's event was timed as the city was emerging from pandemic restrictions. "This year everyone is right into it," he said.
Luncheon organiser and president of the Warrnambool chapter for the Thoroughbred Club of Australia, John Hutson, said it was going to be a "bumper year".
"It sell-outs in most areas. We're looking forward to a real bumper of a year," he said.
Symon Wilde has donated a five per cent share in a racehorse for the cause and Punt123.bet bookmaker Michael Harrak has tipped in $3000, Mr Fisher said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
