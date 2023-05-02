Some things change, some things stay the same.
That rings true for Kolora-Noorat midfielder Ben Moloney, who after a glittering VFL and Geelong league career, is relishing being back at his junior club he last played with as a 17-year-old.
"It's a bit nostalgic I guess," The 32-year-old told The Standard of being back at the Power.
"You know there's guys that I grew up playing footy with and also grew up with kids just in general. We all sort of grew up in that area so it's really nice to be back, it feels a bit like home.
"Even some of the supporters that I ran into on the weekend, they were there when I was a kid. It's amazing, the furniture hasn't really changed to be honest. It's really nice to be back."
Moloney, who commutes from Winchelsea, featured in the Power's Warrnambool and District league round one loss to Merrivale before returning on Saturday to play his part in the side's 108-point demolition of Russells Creek.
The 148-game VFL player and three-time GFL flag winner was named in the Power's best players on both occasions but believed his performance was better the second time around.
"Round one I think I was fairly scratchy," he said.
"We obviously didn't perform that well. I just felt like I hadn't got used to footy yet. I hadn't played since September.
"I think on the weekend I found the pace a bit better and adjusted a bit more. So yeah it was good. It certainly helps with winning, you certainly feel a bit better when you're playing, so hopefully we can keep that feeling going."
The Power are second after four rounds with three wins to their name and look a formidable outfit and that will be even stronger once they gets their full side on the park.
The team has yet to field the same line-up in consecutive weeks due to injuries and unavailability.
"There's always plenty of room to improve and we've had guys out every week," Moloney said.
"There seems to be more than a handful of changes every week. The group are adjusting really well to that."
The Power's next two games are against bottom-two sides Timboon Demons and Old Collegians, before taking on last year's grand finalists Panmure and Nirranda in consecutive weeks.
Moloney hopes his side can be at its strongest for the crucial pair of fixtures.
The former Geelong, Collingwood and Werribee VFL star won't play in every match from here on because of work and personal commitments but is hoping to play around 10.
"I guess that would be the ideal number," he said.
"Get half the games in or a bit more. As long as I keep my fitness up and that sort of thing I think we should be right."
Moloney left the field early in St Mary's GFL grand final win last season after copping an accidental knock to the groin which cause damage to his urethra.
"After a couple of weeks I had the catheter removed it was more of a precaution to allow the injury to heal I guess," he said. "Everything's back to normal and haven't had any issues since which is good."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
