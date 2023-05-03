Punter's seven decade tradition at-Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival

Luck often has a lot to do with backing a winner at the May Racing Carnival, as long-term punter Charlie Nicholls can attest to.
Mr Nicholls, who celebrated his 90th birthday in February, attended the May Racing Carnival for the 71st time this year.
He remembers many years ago getting a tip about a horse - Binnia Gift - that was at long odds but was in top form.
"We were boarding at the same place as the trainer and he told us to put 10 shillings each way on it," Mr Nicholls said.
"It won at 20 to one odds."
Mr Nicholls, who grew up in Woolsthorpe, now lives in Melbourne.
However, he still considers Warrnambool home and attends the May Racing Carnival every year.
This year, Mr Nicholls attended Wednesday and Thursday with his son Rick.
"I love Warrnambool - I think it's the best city in Victoria and I love coming back," Mr Nicholls said.
Horse racing has always been a passion.
"I'm a big supporter of jumps racing - it's spectacular and a great thing for Warrnambool," Mr Nicholls said.
He has many fond memories of attending the carnival, catching up with old mates from his days as a player and president at the Russells Creek Football Club.
Mr Nicholls is also a life member and former vice president of the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League.
A tradition that Mr Nicholls has established over the years is meeting an old mate - Robin - after race five on each day of the carnival.
The two catch up for a chat and to enjoy a drink - one drink that was usually a beer but was replaced with a soft drink last year.
Mr Nicholls said he enjoyed a beer but had only ever had one before the day of racing was over.
"I only ever have one drink at the races. It's hard enough to back a winner when you're sober," he laughed.
Mr Nicholls said he had enjoyed a number of wins over the years.
He even cut his honeymoon with his wife Eileen short to go and watch a horse race at Flemington that he had watched at the May Racing Carnival in Warrnambool.
The couple spent their honeymoon in Adelaide and Mr Nicholls decided he wanted to get back to attend the races.
He hoped the horse, which had Warrnambool connections, would again win at the meet that the Queen Mother was attending.
Mr Nicholls said the trainer of the horse, which won, had been briefed on how to address the Queen Mother, but perhaps overcome with excitement, he said when accepting the trophy: "Thank you Reverend Mother".
The Jericho Cup has also become an annual event Mr Nicholls returns to Warrnambool for.
"It's a great event - they do a great job," Mr Nicholls said of the carnival.
He plans to keep coming back for as many years as he can.
Mr Nicholls said Tuesday was spent "studying" the form guide to select some horses to bet on.
