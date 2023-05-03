The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Punter's seven decade tradition at-Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-term punter Charlie Nicholls, who celebrated his 90th birthday in February, attended the May Racing Carnival for the 71st time this year. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Long-term punter Charlie Nicholls, who celebrated his 90th birthday in February, attended the May Racing Carnival for the 71st time this year. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Luck often has a lot to do with backing a winner at the May Racing Carnival, as long-term punter Charlie Nicholls can attest to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.