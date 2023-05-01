The Standard
Warrnambool cricket duo Joe Medew-Ewen, Steph Townsend recognised at Premier Cricket awards

By Nick Creely
Geelong star Steph Townsend won the women's seconds player of the year award. Picture supplied
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association duo Joe Medew-Ewen and Steph Townsend have been recognised for their outstanding individual seasons at Cricket Victoria's Premier cricket awards on Saturday night.

