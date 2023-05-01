Warrnambool and District Cricket Association duo Joe Medew-Ewen and Steph Townsend have been recognised for their outstanding individual seasons at Cricket Victoria's Premier cricket awards on Saturday night.
Port Fairy export Medew-Ewen, capped off a stellar season by being named in the Men's Premier Team of the Year in his return season at Northcote.
The left-arm spinner, who played a Shield match for South Australia before returning the Victoria this past season, took an impressive 30 wickets from 15 matches to be the competition's leading spinner.
His most impressive haul came in the round 12 match against St Kilda where he sent down 24 overs to snare 6-97 while also contributing 33 not out with the bat.
He went wicketless in just two of his 15 matches for the season in what was a consistent season.
Prominent Warrnambool cricketer Steph Townsend was also recognised for her immense contribution on the field in Geelong's women's premiership team by snaring the Sue Woolcock Award as the women's seconds player of the year.
The highly-regarded player-coach and Nirranda A grade netball champion in the Warrnambool and District league, who recently signed as Koroit's senior cricket coach in Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division, starred in her debut season at the Cats while providing assistance as an assistant coach under Stephen Field.
The former dual Melbourne first XI premiership player smashed 445 runs for the season and took eight wickets from 11 matches including a best of 84 not out against Essendon Maribyrnong Park in round 18.
Townsend was particularly destructive after Christmas, belting three half-centuries in the lead-up to finals. She was the star of the show in the Cats' premiership team, making 78 in the grand final.
