Prime cattle country | On the Land

Killarney is renowned for some of the most sought after and strongest country in South West Victoria, whether it is for horticultural, dairying, and beef cattle pursuits.
The offering of "The Bullock Paddock" situated in the heart of Killarney provides the opportunity for the astute purchaser to acquire some of this safely held and sought after land.
As the name suggests, the property is ideal for cattle fattening purposes with evergreen black clover and rye grass flats and significant frontage to the fenced "Jessie's Creek".
Comprising of one paddock, "The Bullock Paddock" has two access points to Blackwood Road with an ideal site for cattle yards. Power is close by and stock water is provided by a windmill on bore and 5000 gallon tank.
Comprising of two titles, "The Bullock Paddock" is conveniently situated within 500m north of the Princes Highway, with easy access to both Port Fairy (12km) and Koroit (9km). The regional hub of Warrnambool is only 15km via the Princes Highway.
There is also a 10 acre parcel on its own title, which is for sale separately.
