A 39-year-old Portland man has been charged with a raft of drug offences after a police raid.
Detective Senior Constable Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigations unit, said an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers (on 1800 333 000) led to police applying for a drugs, poisons and controlled substances warrant in relation to an Oswald Street address.
A magistrates granted the warrant which was executed at 1.20pm last Friday.
At the Oswald Street address address about 300 grams of cannabis was located as well as about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged with trafficking, cultivating and possessing cannabis and possessing ice.
He was charged and bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on September 5.
Detective Senior Constable Elford said the anonymous tip-off to Crime Stoppers led to a significant drug seizure.
He requested anyone with information about illicit drugs to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers.
"It's only with that information from the public that we can best do our jobs," he said.
