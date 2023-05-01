Two-time Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Gold Medals can add another front-running role to his resume with the retired group 1 champion helping improve people's mental health.
The Symon Wilde-trained gelding is one of the stars of Racing Hearts, an equine-assisted therapy program for children and adults.
The not-for-profit organisation, which retrains former racehorses to help in counselling people with mental health challenges, has been chosen as this year's May Racing Carnival charity partner. Patrons using the club's shuttle buses during the carnival make a gold coin donation, which will then be given to RH.
Racing Hearts founder Lisa Coffey, who is also a psychologist and counsellor, said clients attended farm-based integrated exercises with racehorses rather than in a clinic.
Ms Coffey has plans to establish a Racing Hearts base in Warrnambool in partnership with the Lafferty family alongside Racing Hearts' other stables on the Mornington Peninsula and Muswelbrook in New South Wales.
She said demand for its services had "skyrocketed" since the pandemic and "now more than ever, it needs financial support to continue to deliver positive outcomes".
"The money raised at the Warrnambool carnival will help us continue the work we already do with the Standing Tall mentoring program," Ms Coffey said.
In a further boost, Beyond Bank which merged with South West Credit last year, will match each dollar raised during the three-day event up to a maximum of $15,000.
Beyond Bank Warrnambool community development manager Grant Howland said it was proud to be involved and to help support Racing Hearts.
"When we heard about the unique and brilliant work being done by Lisa and her team of counsellors, including those of the equine variety, we couldn't wait to get involved," Mr Howland said.
Warrnambool Racing Club marketing and sponsorships manager Luke Aggett said the community support had been overwhelming.
"The decision to appoint Racing Hearts as our 2023 May Racing Carnival recipient was an easy one, considering the incredible work that Lisa and the team do, along with their proximity to racing and importantly ex-racehorses," Mr Aggett said.
"Our JUMP charity partner initiative has been growing every year, and we are rapt to have both Racing Hearts and Beyond Bank on board for 2023 and the addition of Beyond Bank's generous dollar-matching commitment is a sign that we have built a program worth getting behind."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.