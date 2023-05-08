A two-year journey to lose 30 kilograms has inspired Danielle Carra to help others by opening her own personal training business in the heart of Warrnambool's CBD.
DC Hiit Fitness opened its doors last week in the Ozone car park at the rear of 79 Liebig Street - a new business she will juggle with her other job as a support worker.
"I have always loved helping people, so that's why I do a bit of support work as well," Ms Carra said.
"I thought, 'why not turn what you love into helping others?'.
"I just want to help make a difference.
"I just love it. I've never found a job that's made me so happy."
Ms Carra was working as a personal trainer before COVID-19 hit.
During her nine years in the industry she spent a couple of years working at a gym, and for herself running sessions at a hall and then from home.
Unsure where things were going during the pandemic, Ms Carra went back to work in the disability sector.
And when former clients started messaging and asking if she would start offering personal training sessions again, her answer at first was "no".
But then Ms Carra started to really miss it, and decided for the first time she would open her own shop front.
Her old clients are returning and new ones coming onboard, she said.
"Originally I started my fitness journey back when I was 23," Ms Carra said.
"I wanted to lose weight after I had a baby.
"I ended up doing that."
And about four years ago she lost 30 kilos over two years.
"It's hard work," Ms Carra said.
The secret to her success, she said, was "just eating healthy and exercising" as well as going to bed early and drinking water.
Ms Carra offers small group training - for up to five people - as well as one-on-one sessions.
She hopes to offer bigger classes when the weather improves.
Classes start at either 6am, or 6.45am weekdays and, after working at her other job during the middle of the day, will run more sessions from 4.20pm onwards.
Saturday classes are from 9am and then from 4.30pm.
"I have Sunday off. It's a lot but it's good. I just want to get out there and show people that I can help them," Ms Carra said.
She also wants to create a space where mums can bring their children along if they need too.
"I was a single mum for a few years, and I found it hard to go to the gym when I had my son and didn't have childcare," Ms Carra said.
"Back then it was hard, you had to pay for creche. I couldn't afford it."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
