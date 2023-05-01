Unrelenting passion for greyhound racing has inspired Dennington trainer Dustin Drew throughout his entire life and career in the industry.
The 38-year-old lives and breathes the sport and has found a second home amongst the Warrnambool track.
Drew will fly the flag for the south-west in Wednesday night's group two Warrnambool Cup with Aston Kalkara, qualifying for the highly-anticipated final.
He said it was a "thrill" to be part of Warrnambool's pinnacle week of racing.
"I am really excited, nervous, a bit of everything I suppose," Drew told The Standard ahead of Wednesday night's race.
"I've had runners in the Warrnambool Classic but not in the Warrnambool Cup, in my home town so it's awesome. Mum and dad have had runners in it before.
"Dad passed away 18 months ago and now it's my sister Aimee and I training together, so it's exciting.
"It's such a unique week for Warrnambool with racing and to be part of that is a thrill. I try not to get too caught up in it, but there's a lot happening around town this week.
"As a kid it's been a race I've always wanted to win. I've been lucky to win some big races but this one feels a bit different."
He added having grown up watching in awe at the countless dogs who've gone on to win the Warrnambool Cup, it was a thrill to have the opportunity to have a runner on his home track.
"I can remember as a kid, we ran second to a local dog called Hard Rain in 1990 and that was memorable and something I'll always remember fondly," he said.
"Some of the best dogs in the country have won this race so it's a thrill to make the race not just for my family but because it's such a unique week for Warrnambool racing with the dogs and horses.
"To be part of it is a really nice feeling."
It comes off the back of a blistering run in Thursday night's Warrnambool Cup heats where Aston Kalkara qualified with an impressive run of 24.971 in box eight behind Kelsey Bale, who broke a seven-year track record on the night.
"It was the fourth fastest overall (in the heats) so I'm pleased with that," he said.
"The dog has always shown ability and he's at the stage now where he should be hitting his peak.
"He was $201 last week and now he's $5 so he's right in the race."
Aston Kalkara has drawn box one on Wednesday night.
Drew said Kelsey Bale was going to take some stopping on the night but remained confident.
"Kelsey Bale is arguably one of the best dogs in the country so to win it, I've got to beat her," he said.
"There's obviously a few factors going against him, but box one in a big final, it's a big advantage.
"I try not to worry about things I can't control. I can control what I can do, that's how I've always trained dogs.
"We keep it simple and basic and we've tried a few things this week and hopefully it'll work on the night. The Warrnambool Cup is always won by a really good dog."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
