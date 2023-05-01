Warrnambool Wolves coach Corrie Shields believes Sunday's division one and division two wins to kick off the South West Victoria Football Association season is evidence the league has drastically improved.
The Wolves defeated Warrnambool Rangers in the local derby 3-1 in division one and 4-1 in division two in the latter's first set of matches since departing the Ballarat competition to focus on the south-west league.
Shields told The Standard it was an important result for the club, instilling confidence it was on the right path with the list.
"It was massive (for the club) and well deserved I thought," he said. "Everyone did their part which was important. It was great to get off to a strong start and especially in probably the biggest game of the season against the local rivals. Hopefully from here we can continue on with that."
The Wolves mentor said his team had confidence in their game style despite the Warrnambool Rangers coming from a stronger league.
He added it was an indicator of how strong the south-west league would be this season.
"We were confident we'd be competitive, there was no doubt," he said. "There wasn't any time going into the game or during it we didn't think we could win. We felt a lot of confidence throughout.
"We knew that with them coming into the league they probably thought they would just walk into it easily but our league has improved and it showed. It's competitive enough now which is great."
Shields said talented prospect Gabe Lim was "terrific" all day for the Wolves and showed his class while Judah Mills made his debut on a right-back and was "a real standout, really impressive for us", creating several opportunities.
The women's match didn't go ahead as planned with the Warrnambool Rangers forced to forfeit due to a lack of players.
