SWVFA round one: Warrnambool Wolves win local derby 3-1 against Warrnambool Rangers

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 1:30pm
Warrnambool Wolves Kieran McGowan kicks the ball forward on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool Wolves coach Corrie Shields believes Sunday's division one and division two wins to kick off the South West Victoria Football Association season is evidence the league has drastically improved.

