The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west residents urged to dig deep for Red Shield Appeal to fund local services

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:51am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major Brett Allchin has asked people to support this year's Red Shield Appeal.
Major Brett Allchin has asked people to support this year's Red Shield Appeal.

South-west residents are being urged to dig deep for this year's Red Shield Appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.