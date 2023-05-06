South-west residents are being urged to dig deep for this year's Red Shield Appeal.
Salvation Army Warrnambool Major Brett Allchin said there was a high number of people struggling to make ends meet.
He said all funds raised as part of the appeal would be used for community services and programs in the area.
In addition to donating funds, there are other ways members of the public can help, Major Allchin said.
He said business owners could offer to become community collection points, take part in online fundraising or organise a collection at their workplace, school or sporting event.
"If you've ever thought about volunteering, now is the time," Major Allchin said.
"Grab your friends, your workmates, or make it a family outing or a group activity for your club - just get involved.
"The community needs your support more than ever."
Major Allchin said while all Australians were feeling the pinch of the cost of living pressures, it was more extreme for some.
He said the Salvation Army was seeing more and more people living below the breadline - skipping meals, going without prescribed medications, struggling to keep the lights on.
"We don't want anybody in the lower south-west to struggle alone - times are tough, but we can get through it together, with your support," Major Allchin said.
The Red Shield Appeal will be held on May 20 and 21.
However, Major Allchin said there were other opportunities to support the appeal.
"Warrnambool and the south-west in general is known for being a generous and supportive community - and we know this year will be no different," Major Allchin said.
"I know we all will do our bit to help our neighbours, and our community."
Now in its 59th year, the annual Red Shield Appeal funds vital community programs, including financial assistance, homelessness, family and domestic violence and drug and alcohol services.
Each year, through the Salvation Army's nationwide network of services, the Salvos provide:
To donate or volunteer visit or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 5564 9111.
