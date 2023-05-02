It was super frustrating.- June Grummett
Luggage has fallen out of a bus as it travelled between Warrnambool and Melbourne over the weekend.
Warrnambool's June Grummett was a passenger on the V/Line coach service about 8am on Sunday when her friend's suitcase fell out about 10 kilometres west of Camperdown.
"A passenger got up and spoke to the driver who immediately put the brake on, pulled over, got out, shut the (bus luggage compartment) door and got back in," Ms Grummett said.
"We heard word in the bus the luggage compartment had opened but we weren't sure if it sprung open or was open the whole time.
"We continued to Melbourne, got out at Southern Cross (railway station) and then when we went to retrieve our luggage she (her friend) said 'where's my suitcase?'."
Ms Grummett said another passenger used a torch to look in the compartment and realised his bag was also missing.
She said while nobody knew how to respond to the situation the driver was "very" apologetic.
"They took us to the security to leave our (phone) number and said 'we hope it turns up'," Ms Grummett said.
"I suggested they send someone to retrieve the luggage, they said 'it sounds like a good idea, we could do that'.
"It was super frustrating for my friend and really stressful.
"She thought it would be a fun trip to accompany me but it turned into a bit of an adventure."
Ms Grummett published a post on a Facebook group in hopes of finding the missing suitcases, with someone suggesting they use the find my phone feature.
Luckily, there was an iPad in the suitcase.
"She found the iPad was located in Cobden, we called the local police and sent them a screenshot, they went by and had a look and went to pick it up," she said.
A friend picked up the suitcase from the police station.
Ms Grummett said her friend had to spend about $100 on clothing and essentials to replace what was in the bag to use during her three-day trip in Melbourne.
A V/Line spokesman said it was working with the coach operator to investigate the incident on the Warrnambool line rail replacement service.
"We sincerely apologise to the two passengers whose luggage was left behind as a result of the incident and will work with them around compensation," the spokesman said.
The investigation will look at where on the journey the compartment was opened.
It was confirmed the driver stopped the coach when they became aware the compartment was opened, to secure it before continuing the journey.
Passengers with information are encouraged to contact V/Line by calling 1800 800 007 or via the V/Line website.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
