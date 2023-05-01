Tehan fears 'razor gang' will cut funds to south-west roads

Member for Wannon Dan Tehan fears more funding will be cut from south-west roads.
On Monday, the federal government announced it was conducting a review of the Infrastructure Investment Program.
Mr Tehan said the decision "puts the fear of god in me".
He said he was concerned the "appointed razor gang" would cut further funding from south-west roads, which were already in a state of disrepair and putting south-west motorists at risk.
"Sadly it looks like this razor gang is hell bent on cutting further funding to rural and regional roads in Victoria," Mr Tehan said.
"It is beyond belief that the Albanese government would do this, given the state of our roads.
"To set up a razor gang to cut road funding shows the Labor Party has no interest in rural and regional Victoria.
"I call on Anthony Albanese to stop going to weddings and come and drive on our roads," Mr Tehan said
His comment related to Mr Albanese's presence at radio host Kylie Sandilands' nuptials on the weekend.
Mr Tehan said the condition of south-west roads was worsening every week.
"I'm really worried about what's going to happen to our roads over the next few years," he said.
The infrastructure pipeline is worth $120 billion and has 738 projects, 162 of which have a government commitment of $5 million or less.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said no funding cuts would happen in next week's budget and the goal was to make the infrastructure pipeline more sustainable.
He accused the former government of using the pipeline as a means of pork barrelling.
"We want to make sure that the sort of disasters that have occurred, whereby projects that might have cost hundreds of millions of dollars, had yet $80 million or $50 million attached to them with no prospect of it being included," he told reporters on Monday.
"Projects were being announced with no consultation with state governments, with no state government funding, that couldn't possibly be delivered."
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said
the pipeline was clogged and many projects were delayed and subject to overruns.
"A lot of them are completely underfunded, there's billions of dollars that are needed to actually deliver all of the projects in the pipeline," she told ABC Radio.
"That's new money we would have to find and we're just simply not in a position to be able to say today can we deliver each and every one of those projects and have we got enough money to do so."
The minister said she did not know the number of projects that could go, but the review would be made public.
"What I want to have very detailed knowledge of is with every single project that's in that pipeline at the moment, can it be delivered?" Ms King said.
