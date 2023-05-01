Brothers accused of burglaries, ram raids face court

The Standard
Warrnambool brothers accused of burglaries, ram raids across the city face court

Updated May 1 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:30pm
The Warrnambool brothers charged over their alleged involvement in a string of ram raids and burglaries across the south-west have now been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

