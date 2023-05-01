Brothers accused of burglaries, ram raids face court

The Warrnambool brothers charged over their alleged involvement in a string of ram raids and burglaries across the south-west have now been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Luke and Kaine Moon were arrested in March and subsequently charged with 19 offences, including burglary, theft, criminal damage, and theft from motor vehicles.
The charges relate to an alleged crime spree spanning two months and involving multiple burglaries, including the theft of more than $70,000 cash from a residential property and a ram raid at the BP IGA Express on Mortlake Road.
The brothers, aged 38 and 36, faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 1 for a mention hearing.
An additional charge of trafficking the drug ice was laid against them three days earlier.
The court heard the charge relied on alleged evidence recorded on a dash cam, as well as mobile phone records.
Tim Hancock, representing Kaine, said the prosecution had agreed all charges could be heard in the magistrates court, and not a higher court, despite the amount of damage allegedly caused to local businesses exceeding $100,000.
He admitted his client was also accused of stealing the large quantity of cash as well as vehicles of "significant value".
Police allege the brothers stole vehicles in burglaries at two Warrnambool businesses before using them in the alleged ram raid at the BP service station and retail store Cheap As Chips.
It is alleged the two balaclava-clad men reversed into the Mortlake Road service station just after midnight on February 22 and failed to steal an ATM.
The brothers are also charged in relation to burglaries at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club and Cobden Golf Club on February 27, an attempted burglary at a Dennington service station on March 8, a burglary and theft at residential property in Allansford's Station Street on March 16, and attempted burglaries at a Mortlake Road laundromat on March 18 and 29.
All of the alleged incidents occurred between 12am and about 4.30am.
Lawyers for both men asked magistrate Peter Mellas on Monday for an adjournment, which was granted.
The brothers, who remain in custody on remand, will appear in the same court on May 29 for a further mention hearing.
Warrnambool police Detective Sergeant Andy Raven previously told The Standard the alleged offending caused havoc in the middle of the night and while innocent victims were asleep.
"This has cost a lot of business owners their livelihood with cars being stolen and extensive amounts of damage caused," he said.
