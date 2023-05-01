The Standard
Police operation in place for Warrnambool May Race Carnival

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:23am
Police operation forward commander Acting Senior Sergeant Peta Blackett-Smith said police wanted everyone to enjoy the carnival.
Anti-social behaviour will be a key focus of this week's police blitz during the annual Warrnambool May Race Carnival.

