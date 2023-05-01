Anti-social behaviour will be a key focus of this week's police blitz during the annual Warrnambool May Race Carnival.
Police operation forward commander Acting Senior Sergeant Peta Blackett-Smith said the carnival was expected to be bumper edition.
She said state police resources would be deployed including the mounted police branch, state highway patrol, the public order response team and specialist liquor licensing and gambling units.
That will be in addition to all available officers from across the Warrnambool police division.
"There will be a large police presence both at the Warrnambool racecourse each day and across Warrnambool and surrounding districts' licensed premises every night," she said.
"The emphasis will be on curbing anti-social behaviour and any impaired driving in the area. If you are driving a motor vehicle, expect to be tested.
"We want people to think before they get in a vehicle and drive. If you've been out the night before err on the side of caution and don't drive.
"We want everyone to enjoy themselves but that doesn't mean that anyone's enjoyment should be negatively impacted by anyone else."
Traffic changes remain the same as in the past few years, with one-way traffic to improve patron safety when exiting the racecourse in place at this year's carnival.
One-way traffic along Grafton Road was trialled a couple of years ago and has become a permanent fixture.
The road will be open as usual for those heading to the races, but it will become one way from 2pm at the western Cramer Street round-about until about 6pm on each of the three days.
The road is divided with patrons able to catch taxis and buses from the lane closest to the course or be collected by cars from the far lane.
Sections of Moore Street and Tozer Road will be closed between about 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Jumps racing protesters are expected to attend but will be limited to a specific area.
Acting Senior Sergeant Blackett-Smith said all indicators, including accommodation bookings and racecourse enquiries, pointed towards a bumper carnival.
"We want people to come to Warrnambool and enjoy everything that is on offer," she said.
"But, we ask that people behaviour in a responsible manner. That includes being patient and organised.
"Make sure you have a ride to and from the racecourse. Plan your day and when and how you are going to be going home from licensed premises if you are out socialising."
