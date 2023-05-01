TOP Warrnambool trainers Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith have a host of runners over this week's three-day May Racing Carnival.
Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy and Smith give The Standard a great insight into their main hopes for Tuesday's opening day.
Hoy said the Wilde stable was looking forward to a big week.
Race one: GUNALUVA: He makes his debut over the jumps here.
He handles all types of conditions and should be competitive.
Race three: BOOKER TEE: He's lightly raced and has schooled up alright at Terang over hurdles.
We think he's got a future over the jumps.
Race four: LUV THE BOOL: He's drawn a tricky gate which is a worry but we've got a good opinion of him.
His two runs before a spell were promising.
Race four: WICHITALL: Makes debut here but another one to have drawn a wide barrier which makes it difficult at his first start.
Race four: PAULARTES: She can run better here than at her debut run.
Race four: SASQUALAH: Has trialled up well. Nice type of filly.
Will be interesting to see how she goes at her debut here.
Race five: OVERFLOW MISS: Lovely filly who makes her debut.
She's well educated and her chances will improve if we get an improving track.
Race six: BRITANNICUS: Has been set for this. He should be hard to beat on a soft track.
Race six: ELVISON: Rate him an each-way hope in an even race.
Race seven: FRENCH MOON: Blinkers first time, will need luck from the wide barrier.
Race seven: FIELD OF LIGHTS: Hurdle school the other day may have sharpened him up for this race.
Race seven: BAZINI: Super run in the Terang Cup.
We're hoping he might get into Thursday's Warrnambool Cup where he would be a lightweight hope at good odds.
Race nine: DUCHESS OF DORSET: This race looks a nice one for her.
She comes in well at the weights with the claim. She likes soft ground which should help her chances.
Race 10: MCKEEVER: Visitor's draw from the wide gate but he's been working well.
BEST FROM THE WILDE STABLE: Would have to say Duchess Of Dorset. It looks an ideal race for her.
Smith said he has got his fingers crossed for a successful opening day of the carnival.
Race seven: FEUERMOND: Has been running consistently and rates a good chance in this.
Race seven: GLITTER 'N' GOLD: I think she'll be competitive here. Her chances will be helped if the back markers are making ground.
Race eight: KISSINGER: Resumes here and should need this outing before producing his best.
Race nine: HOOAH HAVANA: Got very good form and there is no reason it will not continue here.
Race nine: NOTES: Returning after a minor operation. Has been working well.
Race 10: SUMMIT QUEEN: I thought she was a shade unlucky last time. She's got good second-up form and should run well here.
BEST FROM THE SMITH STABLE: I rate Notes as our best chance.
He's worked well since his minor operation and should put in a good showing.
