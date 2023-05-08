The wait list for social housing in Warrnambool has blown out and more than 40 per cent of Wannon residents are struggling to pay their rent, it is being claimed.
In addition to that, one in three people are finding it difficult to pay their mortgage, Everybody's Home data reveals.
There were 1280 people who listed Warrnambool as a preferred location on the social housing waiting list as of June last year.
However, that number has increased to 1345.
Of those 1345, 807 are classed as requiring priority access due to fears for their health or safety, or because they were living in emergency, crisis or transitional accommodation.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was deeply concerned about the city's growing homelessness crisis.
"A person having a roof over their head is a basic right," Ms Britnell said.
"To have anyone without a roof over their head is a terrible indictment on this state but the number of people without a home is just increasing."
Ms Britnell said when she first became a politician seven years ago, she would walk to parliament from the apartment she was staying in with her son.
"I would see homeless people on my way to parliament and it was very confronting," Ms Britnell said.
"It was a new experience for me - I had never seen people forced to sleep on the streets but now we're seeing it in Warrnambool."
Ms Britnell said in addition to people being forced to camp in public areas, there was a growing number of people who were sleeping in their cars.
"The number of women coming into my office who are sleeping in cars with children has grown and it's disturbing," she said.
"As a society, we can't continue to push this issue under the carpet."
Ms Britnell said the state government needed to make building additional social housing a priority.
"I think we need homes now and we need to get on with it," she said.
More than 40 organisations, including the Australian Council of Social Service, Anglicare Australia, Homelessness Australia and the St Vincent de Paul Society, have signed an open letter to Treasurer Jim Chalmers demanding action.
Advocacy group Everybody's Home, made up of a coalition of housing, homelessness and welfare organisations, is calling on the federal government to fund 25,000 social and affordable homes each year and wind back tax breaks like negative gearing for landlords.
"Whether it's skipping a meal, cancelling a health appointment, or taking on a payday loan, every day more Australians are making sacrifices just so they can have a place to call home," spokesperson Maiy Azize said.
"They are the ones paying the price for government inaction. If we want to address the biggest housing crisis in living memory, we can't keep sticking with the status quo.
"We need funding and action that matches the scale of this emergency."
The group pointed to research from the Australia Institute which showed an overwhelming majority of voters thought the budget should include more funding to build affordable housing.
A response from the state government has been sought.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.