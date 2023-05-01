We thought after that trial we've got him spot on for another tilt at the Brierly.- Symon Wilde
SYMON Wilde will have a two-pronged attack as he aims for a third victory in the $175,000 3YB FM Brierly Steeplechase on the opening day of Warrnambool's TAB May Racing Carnival.
The Warrnambool-based trainer saddles up Britannicus and Elvison in Tuesday's jumps feature over 3450 metres.
Wilde rates Britannicus, who ran an unlucky second behind stablemate Vanguard in last year's Brierly, his best chance of scoring another big-race victory.
"We've set Britannicus for the Brierly," Wilde told The Standard. "I thought he was a shade unlucky last year and with a bit of luck he may have defeated his stablemate Vanguard.
"We've had a faultless preparation with Britannicus going into this year's Brierly. Britannicus has had three jumps trials in the lead-up to the Brierly and I've been happy with them all. I would go as far as to say his last trial at Warrnambool was exceptional. We thought after that trial we've got him spot on for another tilt at the Brierly."
New Zealand-born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru has the ride on the eight-year-old.
"Aaron does a lot of work for the stable, in particular with the jumpers," Wilde said. "Aaron has a great understanding of our jumpers because he's ridden them so much in track work. I think he's an underrated jockey who is very hard working."
Wilde has kept a close watch on the weather as Britannicus is a duffer on heavy tracks.
"I must admit I've looked at the weather forecast a few times over the last week," he said. "Britannicus is no good on really heavy ground. He can get through slow ground but the real heavy is a big query. We've set him for the Brierly and the Australian Steeplechase. It's useless running into the depths of winter with him on heavy tracks. Britannicus won the Australian Steeplechase last year and that's the same path we'll head down with him this year."
Elvison is rated a rough hope by the two time Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning trainer behind his stablemate.
"The Brierly looks a tough task for Elvison even though he's got good form around the course," he said. "I just think a few others will be a bit too sharp for Elvison but he should run well."
Bookmakers rate Britannicus a $6.50 chance in early markets while Elvison is a $26 hope.
