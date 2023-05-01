The Standard
Symon Wilde-trained Britannicus loads up for another shot at the Brierly Steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:30am
Britannicus with stablehand Lucy Petersen. Trainer Symon Wilde says he has the jumper primed for Tuesday's Brierly Steeplechase on the opening day of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna
We thought after that trial we've got him spot on for another tilt at the Brierly.

- Symon Wilde

SYMON Wilde will have a two-pronged attack as he aims for a third victory in the $175,000 3YB FM Brierly Steeplechase on the opening day of Warrnambool's TAB May Racing Carnival.

