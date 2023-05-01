WARRNAMBOOL trainer Simon Ryan took advice from Irish-born jumps jockey Tom Ryan regarding running his veteran jumper Police Camp in Tuesday's Brierly Steeplechase over 3450 metres.
Police Camp, who is on track to run in the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on Thursday, needed the Brierly run under his belt according to the respected jumps jockey.
The popular trainer said Police Camp would derive plenty of benefit out of running in the Brierly.
"Tommy schooled Police Camp over a few fences around Warrnambool last week and he suggested a run in the Brierly will not harm the horse as a lead into the Annual," Ryan told The Standard. "Tommy thought Police Camp was a bit fresh in the school.
"We just wanted to take the freshness out of Police Camp's legs going into the Annual. Tommy rides Police Camp in the Annual but Campbell Rawiller has the Brierly mount."
Ryan, a successful jumps jockey before he took up training, said a win in the Brierly or Grand Annual would be a satisfying victory for his family.
"My dad Pat and I have both ridden and trained horses in the Brierly and Grand Annual but we've failed to trouble the scorer as jumps jockeys or trainers," he said. "I've got my fingers crossed Police Camp may break the long drought.
"Police Camp is in the twilight years of his career but he gives 100 per cent in his races. He's been a great money spinner for his connections.
"I think they'll be too slick for Police Camp in the Brierly.
"He'll need another lap which he gets on Thursday. It looks a very even field.
"I'll be happy if we finish the Brierly off strongly."
Police Camp ran second behind Heberite in last year's Grand Annual on a heavy track and Ryan is hoping for similar conditions come Thursday.
"The wetter the better for Police Camp in the Annual," Ryan said. "He loves heavy ground.
"Stern Idol is the benchmark in the Annual but who knows what can happen over 33 fences and 5500 metres."
Bookmakers rate Police Camp a $19 chance of winning the Brierly.
