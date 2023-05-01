VETERAN New Zealand trainer John Wheeler hasn't lost the passion to win a big jumps feature at Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival.
The master jumps trainer is chasing his fifth Brierly Steeplechase victory when he saddles up Abacus in Tuesday's $175,000 contest over 3450 metres.
Abacus put in an impressive jumps school around the tricky Warrnambool circuit last week, leaving Wheeler buoyant about eight-year-old's Brierly hopes.
"It's just great to be back for another carnival," Wheeler told The Standard. "I haven't been here for four years.
"COVID and not having a suitable horse to run in a jumps race at Warrnambool are the reasons why I've been missing. I've just loved winning jumps races at Warrnambool. It's the home of jumps racing in Australia."
Wheeler, who has trained the winner of the Grand Annual Steeplechase on five occasions, is after the big jumps features with his comeback jumper Abacus.
"We'll go around in the Brierly and see how he goes before making a final Grand Annual decision," he said.
"I don't think we're the roughest hope in the Brierly or Grand Annual. It looks a good Brierly field on paper. Flying Agent is a very good jumper but he's carrying 71kg which may be a problem. He's a brilliant jumper but it's a fair share of weight."
Wheeler said he was pleased with the way Abacus schooled at Warrnambool.
"The horse has had a few injury concerns over the years but he's as good as gold now," he said.
"I've had him in work for five months with the Brierly and Grand Annual in the back of my mind. We've done a lot of hill work with him back home. Abacus is very fit. I can't fault his condition or his fitness levels."
Wheeler has called top Kiwi jumps jockey Shaun Phelan to ride Abacus in both jumps features. Famous Way (1996), Foxboy (1997), The Sundance Kid (1998) and Frankoo Verymuch (2005) are Wheeler's Brierly winners.
