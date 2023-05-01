INTERVIEWS: Warrnambool Racing Club has started interviewing applicants for its vacant chief executive officer's job after the shock resignation of Tom O'Connor in March.
O'Connor's sudden departure forced the racing club to appoint Racing Victoria-Country Racing Victoria stalwart Carl Hufer to the interim CEO role for the next few weeks. The Standard understands operations manager Luke Cann has made the shortlist to be interviewed for the job.
BACK AGAIN: Former Racing Victoria chairman of stewards Des Gleeson missed his first May Carnival in more than 50 years last year but the passionate Western Bulldog fan will be back on track this year.
NOT HERE: Racing Victoria chief executive officer Andrew Jones will take in all Warrnambool's action from the United States. Jones said he's disappointed to miss the carnival in his first year as CEO but the overseas engagement had been booked more than a year in advance.
MISSING: Popular Warrnambool jumps jockey Daniel Small is disappointed he'll be watching from the grandstand this week.
Small had a minor fall in a jumps race at Hamilton last month but the son of legendary flat jockey Cyril Small is behind in his fitness levels and will focus on jumps races in coming months.
SPECIALIST: There's no doubt about the jumping credentials of Flying Agent around Warrnambool. Flying Agent makes his return to jumps racing in Tuesday's Brierly Steeplechase - a race he won in 2021.
He's won three of his four jumps starts at the track and over the 3450 metres of the Brierly. The 10-year-old carried 65kg in the 2021 win but he's got to lump 71kg if he is to win the 2023 version.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.