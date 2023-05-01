The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL
Photos

South Warrnambool women's football team remains undefeated after four rounds

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Warrnambool womens' coach Chris Meade says stoppage and clearance work will be his team's biggest focus moving forward after starting the year unbeaten in four games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.