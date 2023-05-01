South Warrnambool womens' coach Chris Meade says stoppage and clearance work will be his team's biggest focus moving forward after starting the year unbeaten in four games.
The Roosters put in a strong performance at Friendly Societies' Park on Sunday, handing Western Victoria Female Football League reigning grand finalist Horsham its first loss in the 7.5 (47) to 1.3 (9) win.
Meade, who took on the role this year after leading the club's under 18s to the 2022 premiership, felt the players were starting to hit their straps four games in.
"They're starting to get a good fitness base and the skills are coming along really well," he said. "They're starting to get a few rewards with a few wins on the board."
We've got to improve because the other sides will improve as well.- Chris Meade
The Roosters' win was built off the back of a strong first half, kicking two unanswered goals in the opening term before extending their lead to 31 at half time. Shannon Johnson kicked three goals, former GWV Rebels talent Rosie Pickles and VFL-listed player Jane McMeel impressed, while skipper Matilda Ryan - who celebrated 50 games for the club - led from the front. Meade praised his captain for her milestone, which saw her as the first female footballer at the club to bring up a half century of games.
"For the first female at the club to get to 50 games, it's great," he said. "All her teammates were really happy for her. It was nice little recognition that she's put in the hard yards to get to where she's got to now. She leads well and she's in some great form at the moment, whether it's on-ball, down back or forward."
The Roosters, who had some unavailability, were boosted by two of their under 18 players.
"Maggie (Johnstone) provides us with some great run, she's a great little player," Meade said of the under 16 Vic Country player. "And Kate Noseda, that was her second game for us this year, she provides a great focal point for us up forward and she's playing some great football."
Former leading junior goalkicker Jasmine Davidson also played her first game for 2023, as she eases into her first season at senior level.
"She's had a couple weeks on the training track," Meade said of Davidson. "She's got a lot to offer, a great little kick for goal and she finds the ball."
The Roosters, who play Stawell away on May 7, are hoping to get through the first half of their fixture unbeaten but are determined not to get complacent.
"We've got a lot of work to do going forward, the girls are continuing to improve and work hard," Meade said. "We've got to improve because the other sides will improve as well."
In other results, Hamilton Kangaroos defeated Stawell by 85 points, while Tyrendarra won via forfeit against Warrnambool.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
