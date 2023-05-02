The Standard
Drowning tragedy near the Otways - one missing, one deceased

By Monique Patterson, Jessica Howard & Andrew Thomson
Updated May 2 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:00pm
Water police searched for a man who vanished in waters off the Great Ocean Road on Sunday before conditions became too dangerous. Picture by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
UPDATED, Tuesday 5pm: Police have ceased using a drone in an attempt to locate an experienced abalone fisherman who went missing in waters near Gellibrand Lower two days ago.

