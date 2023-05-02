UPDATED, Tuesday 5pm: Police have ceased using a drone in an attempt to locate an experienced abalone fisherman who went missing in waters near Gellibrand Lower two days ago.
Port Campbell police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said the camera was used throughout the day on Tuesday, May 2, after "treacherous" weather conditions prevented the Victoria Police Air Wing from searching the coastline.
"Unfortunately that was unsuccessful and the diabolical weather conditions meant we have had to cease using the drone in the operation," he said.
"Relatives of the missing man on the ground have given an appreciation of the situation. His relatives will be flying out from Vietnam tomorrow."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said Port Campbell police had been strongly supported by specialist services, including the Air Wing, Search and Rescue, and water police, but the conditions were too severe.
"We are also really appreciative of the assistance of the SES who certainly stood willing to help however we were unable to use them purely because of the conditions," he said.
"We have had excellent communication with the family on the scene and our thoughts are with them at this time."
Tuesday 1.30pm: A Port Campbell police officer says weather conditions near Gellibrand Lower are "very difficult" to contend with as a search for a missing abalone fisherman enters its third day.
Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said rain, low cloud and poor visibility was making it difficult for search and rescue crews on Tuesday, May 2.
"Due to the conditions we have not been able to get any vessels into the water," he told The Standard.
"The helicopter Air Wing was here but had to turn around because of the conditions."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said a drone was being used to search the area around lunch time.
"We're currently using that, or at least trying to use that in the area. We're trying really hard to work within these difficult conditions," he said.
"They're very difficult to contend with."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said emergency services were continuing to support the family of the missing man.
There was a very high chance of showers forecast for the Gellibrand Lower area on Tuesday with north-westerly winds reaching up to 20 km/h.
Monday 4pm:
Emergency services are suspending the search of a man missing in the waters off Gellibrand Lower due to a large swell and worsening conditions.
Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said the man missing since Sunday afternoon was yet to be located at 4pm on Monday, May 1.
He said police commenced a land search from about 7.30am with the Victoria Police Air Wing searching from the sky from 8.30am.
"We've had a unit up all day as well as an ambulance helicopter that is being used as well," Senior Sergeant Caldow said.
The search follows reports five people went missing in the water on Sunday near Otway National Park about 3pm.
Three people were located stranded on a cliff face between Wreck Beach and Devils Kitchen about 4.30pm, they were not injured.
A 30-year-old Sunshine North man was located deceased on the rocks and the body was retrieved.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said police marine services and search and rescue were at the scene but the operation would soon be suspended due to worsening weather conditions and a "very large" swell.
"We anticipate it will only get larger and it's not safe for a search to take place against that coast line," he said.
"It is in a very remote location and a land search is not safe. It's all cliff face."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said the missing male was still outstanding but police remained optimistic.
"Unfortunately we're working with very difficult conditions but we are hopeful of finding this man," he said.
"His family have been present throughout the search."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it was understood the group was fishing for abalone at the remote location near Otway National Park.
"At this stage all we care about is finding this missing man," he said.
He said the air search would continue first thing Tuesday morning.
Monday 8.53am:
Emergency services will continue searching for a missing man in the waters off Gellibrand Lower this morning.
The search follows reports five people went missing in the water on Sunday near Otway National Park about 3pm.
Three people were located stranded on a cliff face between Wreck Beach and Devils Kitchen about 4.30pm, they were not injured.
A 30-year-old Sunshine North man was located deceased on the rocks and the body was retrieved.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said the search for the other man would continue at first light this morning.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said on Monday morning that paramedics were called to a water incident in Gellibrand Lower about 3pm yesterday.
"Three people were winched from the beach and did not require emergency treatment or transport," she said.
Earlier, Sunday night: A man has died and another man is missing after going for a swim off the coast of the Otways.
Victoria Police are conducting a search for the missing man in waters off Gellibrand Lower.
"Emergency services were called to the area about 3pm after reports two people had been in the water and now could not be located," a Victoria Police spokesman said.
"Two men and a woman were found on the beach and confirmed that two people were still outstanding.
"They were then checked by ambulance officers.
"A deceased man was located on rocks and the body was retrieved."
The search continues for the other man.
