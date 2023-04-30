Drowning tragedy near the Otways - one missing, one deceased

A man has died and another man is missing after going for a swim off the coast of the Otways.
Victoria Police are conducting a search for the missing man in waters off Gellibrand Lower.
"Emergency services were called to the area about 3pm after reports two people had been in the water and now could not be located," a Victoria Police spokesman said.
"Two men and a woman were found on the beach and confirmed that two people were still outstanding.
"They were then checked by ambulance officers.
"A deceased man was located on rocks and the body was retrieved."
The search continues for the other man.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.