The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Drowning tragedy near the Otways - one missing, one deceased

By Monique Patterson, Jessica Howard & Andrew Thomson
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conditions 'very difficult' to contend with as search for missing fisherman enters third day
Conditions 'very difficult' to contend with as search for missing fisherman enters third day

UPDATED, Tuesday 1.30pm: A Port Campbell police officer says weather conditions near Gellibrand Lower are "very difficult" to contend with as a search for a missing abalone fisherman enters its third day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.