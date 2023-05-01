An A grade netballer says the chance to play against new opponents was a key reason for getting involved in an inaugural inter-district netball competition.
Amy Jenkins, who plays A grade for Warrnambool and District league club South Rovers, lined up for Warrnambool City Netball Association's open side in round two of the south-western netball association inter-district competition on Sunday.
The goal defender said she previously hadn't had had the chance to compete against netballers form Portland and Hamilton - the other two associations involved - in her time in the WDFNL.
The 25-year-old, who was joined by some of her Lions teammates in the open side, also enjoyed the opportunity to play with new teammates. Both the Hampden and Warrnambool and District league were represented in the seven-player open team coached by longtime administrator Marg Morgan.
Jenkins felt the team, which won both its games against Portland on Sunday, had come together well.
"(We're) learning how everyone plays, but it's also so similar when you play so much netball, everyone works in together," she said. "Lots of really good passages of play, lots of working together and having fun with it too, I think that's the important thing. When you enjoy it, you do play a lot better."
The competition ranged in ages, with under 11s through to under 17s also taking the court. Jenkins said it was great to watch the three associations' talented juniors in action.
"We made a comment before, that didn't think we were ever that small," Jenkins said with a laugh. "It's really good to see them enjoying it. That's what I enjoy, watching everyone have fun and getting around each other."
Jenkins encouraged any netballer to give the tournament a go in the future.
"I'm a netball fanatic, I play a lot of netball," she said. "It's so much fun, you meet new people and support the community as well, Marg works so hard to get it up and going so it's really good to give our support as well."
The tournament concludes with a third round in Portland on May 21.
W'Bool City Opens 44 d Portland 17/Opens 12; W'Bool City Opens 39 d Portland 17/Opens 24; Portland Gannets 15&U 37 d Hamilton 15&U 17; W'Bool City 15&U 34 d Hamilton 15&U 12; Portland Gannets 15&U 30 d by W'Bool City 15&U 31; W'Bool City 13&U 46 d Portland Blue Wrens 1; Portland Gannets 13&U 30 d Hamilton 13&U 19; Hamilton 13&U 20 d Hamilton 11&U 9; Portland Blue Wrens 16 d W'Bool City 11&U 3; Portland Gannets 13&U 61 d W'Bool City 11&U 0; Hamilton 11&U 0 d by W'Bool City 13&U 36.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
