We thought it would be a good opportunity just to mix it up. It's worked so far.- Tom Batten
North Warrnambool Eagle Tom Batten says he is enjoying the chance to return to the forward line in the latter part of his playing career.
Batten, who has more than 250 senior Hampden league games to his name, spent his early years at the Eagles up forward before moving into a defensive role across the last decade.
"When I was about 21 we got three big forwards in so there was no room for me. I went to centre half back and played there for about 12 years," Batten told The Standard. "It's good to go back to where it all started."
Batten, 34, said the change of roles came after off-season personnel changes at the Bushfield-based club.
"We lost a few up forward," he said. "They (coaches) asked if I wanted to play up forward this year, and I said 'yeah, no worries'. I'm loving it.
"We've got such a young team now, we thought it would be a good opportunity just to mix it up. It's worked so far."
Batten, who added his role inside forward 50 wasn't set week-to-week, has settled into a high centre half forward role in the first month of football as he works to provide another option.
"My role was to create space, lead up the ground, don't get out-marked, give the mids and backs someone to kick too," he said.
He has already levelled his three goals of 2021 and 2022 combined, kicking two against Camperdown a fortnight ago before snagging one from the boundary against Cobden on Saturday.
"I thought I played my role for the team (on Saturday)," he said. "I had a few opportunities and only took one of the chances (on goal)... it's something I'm working on, but it's exciting."
The Eagles broke through for their second win of the season against the Bombers, with Batten calling it their best performance thus far.
"It just quite hasn't clicked the last couple of weeks so we went back to the basics," he said. "(Coach) Adam (Dowie's) really good at breaking down what we need to do to play good footy.
"We went back to playing our role, everyone has a direct opponent and if you do the team things, the result will take care of itself.
"It's just exciting, to see Jackson Grundy and these young blokes really step up, Bailey Jenkinson, it's really good to see."
Batten felt both the Eagles, and their new-look forward line featuring the likes of Grundy, Dylan Parish and new recruit Nick Rodda, would remain a work in progress to start the season.
"It's all new to us, but we're willing to learn on the fly," he said. "We've got some really good coaches, we're all good mates so we're loving playing with each other.
"It's a gradual progression and we're looking forward to the rest of the year."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.