Allansford coach Tim Nowell says his side will need to elevate its game for its round upcoming clash with league-leaders Merrivale, following its Warrnambool and District league win against Timboon Demons on Saturday. The Cats triumphed 9.7 (61) to 5.6 (36) against the winless Demons, with Nowell saying the Cats didn't play their best.
"I don't want to sound negative at all because we did win but we've got a really big task this week against Merrivale and if we play like that we wouldn't be a chance to win," he said.
"I know our best football's competitive and we've just got to make sure that we play that competitive football."
The Cats mentor said the side's structure came undone against the Demons.
"We just broke down on a few different occasions today," he said. "Brad Bull and Zavier Mungean and a few of those lads got us back going.
"Obviously we're happy we got the four points but we're not overly happy with the way we played."
Nowell credited the Demons for a hard-fought contest.
"We probably made it harder for ourselves but I'm not taking anything away from Timboon either, their defensive pressure was really good," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.