Allansford Coach happy with side's win against Demons but says side will need to be better against Tigers

By Matt Hughes
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 4:00pm
Brad Williams kicked a goal for Allansford in its win over Timboon Demons. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Allansford coach Tim Nowell says his side will need to elevate its game for its round upcoming clash with league-leaders Merrivale, following its Warrnambool and District league win against Timboon Demons on Saturday. The Cats triumphed 9.7 (61) to 5.6 (36) against the winless Demons, with Nowell saying the Cats didn't play their best.

