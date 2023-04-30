The decision to experiment with its forward line yielded overwhelmingly positive results for Kolora-Noorat in its 108-point drubbing of Russells Creek on Saturday.
The Power were too strong, prevailing 19.125 (139) to 4.7 (31) and handing the Creekers their first loss of the Warrnambool and District league season. Surprisingly a pair of experienced Power defenders shone in the forward half, with playing-coach Nick Bourke (three goals) and Luke Tebble (five goals) making the most of the rare opportunity.
Bourke said the decision to change-up the positions was made due to the side's abundance of defensive options.
"Usually we tend to have a heap of forwards but we just want to have different options so if people are having a quieter day we can change things around and things like that," he said. "We just want to have different avenues to goal...
"I snuck forward at one stage just to try and change things up so we have a few different options as we get later into the season. I was lucky enough to get on the end of a few from the hard work of the midfielders."
The Power mentor, who returned to action from a groin injury for the game, praised Tebble's efforts.
"Luke Tebble up forward, I think he had about 15 or so scoring shots," he said. "If he had have kicked straight he could have had a really big day out. He's a natural defender for us but we gave him an opportunity up forward and his work-rate was super."
Bourke lauded the work of his midfielders, including Sam Uwland (four goals) and Ben Moloney, in what he described as a four-quarter effort. The Power sit second on the ladder with three wins from four games, with Bourke saying the side had areas to improve but the win was a "step in the right direction".
