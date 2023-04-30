Dennington coach Leigh Anderson says his side will address its skill errors from Saturday's Warrnambool and District league win against Old Collegians.
A last quarter surge saw the Dogs walk away 16.9 (105) to 11.7 (73) winners after leading by five points at the final break.
Anderson said his side wasn't at its best but was happy to take the points.
"We'll take a bit away, it was definitely a challenge and they took it up to us but yeah, we managed to run away with it in the last quarter," he said. "Skill errors killed us again. Hopefully we can fix that up but that's just a work in progress."
The Dogs piled on six goals to two in the final quarter, with Anderson crediting his side's contested work for the dominance. He said his side's intent to win the football was impressive during the game.
"Contest is king and they managed to win that and we went away from there," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
