The Koroit Irish Festival has attracted a record crowd, with about 4000 people attending.
President Adele MacDonald said committee members were elated with the massive crowd numbers.
"It's been amazing," Mrs MacDonald said.
"We've had in excess of 4000 people, which is a record crowd,"
Mrs MacDonald said the opening night concert at the Koroit Theatre was sold out, while large crowds attended the events over the weekend.
"I'm sure the weather helped and the festival has developed a reputation as a great family event," she said.
"We had so many people from interstate and a lot of people from Ireland."
Mrs MacDonald said the committee of 20 volunteers had worked tirelessly to ensure the event was a success.
Additionally, up to 50 people put their hands up to help out during the festival, Mrs MacDonald said.
"It's the best we've ever had," Mrs MacDonald said.
"We've had so many great comments and we had so many people putting their hand up to help out during the festival.
"It's amazing to see the true community spirit that the Irish festival brings out in everyone."
Mrs MacDonald said the festival had economic benefits to the town and the broader district.
"Koroit was booked out and that spilled out into Port Fairy and Warrnambool," she said.
The committee added additional bus shuttles to and from Port Fairy to cater for the growing crowds attending the festival, Mrs MacDonald said.
The celebration of Koroit's Irish links and the family-friendly atmosphere were keys to the festival's success, Mrs MacDonald said.
She thanked all of the volunteers for their efforts and said she hoped the event would be bigger and better next year.
"It's been a great weekend - so many people dress up and get into the true Irish spirit," Mrs MacDonald said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.