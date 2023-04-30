Panmure's captain showed positive signs in his first game of the season on Saturday as the Bulldogs romped to a 99-point victory over South Rovers in the Warrnambool and District league.
Jacob Moloney, in his first year as Bulldogs' skipper, returned from an ankle injury to contribute three goals in the 22.19 (151) to 8.4 (52) round four win.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said it was good to get a game into the star forward.
"He was a bit rusty I guess but naturally you're going to be but he did some good things and he'll be better going forward I think," he said.
"He played pretty good at times and there were things he'll get better from there. It was Good to get him back involved and he's obviously going to be really important for us going forward."
The Bulldogs, last year's runners-up, sit fifth on the ladder with two wins from their opening four games.
"We haven't played as good as we can play but I'm comfortable we're in a pretty good spot as far as going forward," Bant said.
"I'm hoping that we'll peak at the right time of the year and hopefully we'll be hard to beat come towards the back-end.
"We probably learnt that over the last couple of years that it's just coming good at the right time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.