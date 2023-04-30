The Standard
Panmure captain Jacob Moloney kicks three goals in return from injury as Bulldogs dismantle Lions

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 30 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
Panmure skipper Jacob Moloney, pictured in 2022, kicked three goals in his first game of the season. File picture
Panmure's captain showed positive signs in his first game of the season on Saturday as the Bulldogs romped to a 99-point victory over South Rovers in the Warrnambool and District league.

